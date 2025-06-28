Tom Brady flirts with Sydney Sweeney at Jeff Bezos's wedding? rumours fly

The recent wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez took place in Venice, Italy. The star-studded event was dubbed "The Wedding of the Century" and many A-listers were in attendance for the three-day event, including Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney and NFL legend Tom Brady. According to a new report, the recently divorced Brady was seen flirting with the actress at the event. The news has the internet buzzing with dating rumours. Sydney, who recently broke off her engagement with Jonathan Davino, was rumoured to be dating her Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell.

TMZ report reveals flirting at party hotspot

According to a report by TMZ, "Tom Brady, Leo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney are in the thick of party central at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding in Venice … and it sounds like Tom's making a move.

We've learned the most hopping place in the Floating City is The Gritti Palace … a landmark waterfront hotel where a collection of Jeff and Lauren's most famous friends are staying -- and it's the place to be for wedding guests looking to party.

Sources who are there tell us Tom, Leo, Orlando, Sydney, Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah, Charissa Thompson and the Kardashians are all staying at the Gritti … and Sydney is the "centre of attention" for single guys, including TB12". The report states.

Tom Brady takes centre stage

"We're told the gang's been hanging at the hotel bar, partying and dancing … and Tom is taking centre stage as the life of the party -- even spending some time chatting up Sydney, who one source described as "f***ing beautiful" in person."

What’s next for Sydney Sweeney?

We will have to wait and see if it turns out to be some casual flirting or something more. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sydney Sweeney has two big projects in her line-up, the first is the psychological thriller The Housemaid and a biopic on the life of famous US boxer Christy Martin.