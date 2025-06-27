Jeff Bezos is over 7,000 times richer than Lauren Sánchez - here's the breakdown

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice, Italy and kicked off their wedding celebrations in true luxury style. The extravagant wedding commenced with a welcome dinner at 14th century elite venue, attended by about 200+ celebrity guests.

The three-day lavish wedding event, from June24 to 26, goes far beyond just showcasing the couple’s wealth and glamour.

How much is Jeff Bezos net worth?

According to Forbes, Jeff Bezos, founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, has a net worth of $231 billion. He founded Amazon in 1994 and transformed in into a global e-commerce platform over the decades. Although, Bezos stepped down as a CEO in 2021, but he still holds a substantial stake in the company. His other ventures include the aerospace company, Blue Origin, The Washington Post and Bezos Earth Fund, making him one of the wealthiest individuals on earth.

Bezos has also pledged to donate $10 million to climate causes through the Bezos Earth Fund by 2030.

His real estate investments hold properties in Washington D.C, several penthouses in New York, and a $165 million compound in Beverly Hills. He also owns the $500 million luxury yacht Koru.

What Is Lauren Sanchez’s Net Worth

The world is well-versed about Jeff’s wealth. But not much is know about Lauren, who also has a worth of millions. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former news presenter has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

Lauren's empire is a result of her own achievements, with a strong career portfolio. She is an Emmy-winning journalist, a self-made entrepreneur, a licensed helicopter pilot, and New York bestselling author. Sanchez gained prominence through her anchor roles on Good Day LA and Extra, and has also co-hosted the show The View. With over two decades in the media industry, she also founded of Black Ops Aviation, a female-owned aerial aviation company.

While Bezos's net worth is much more that Lauren's. But, she's is a self made woman, and has built her empire on her own.