/Lauren Sanchez shares dreamy wedding photo with Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news presenter Lauren Sanchez's wedding was the talk of the town. Be it the protests over their wedding in Venice to the guest list, the couple created quite a buzz. After much hype, the duo finally tied the knot on June 27. Lauren even shared a beautiful photo from the event on her Instagram handle, with congratulatory messages pouring in from netizens.

Lauren Sanchez took to her official Instagram handle and shared her wedding photo from her wedding with Jeff Bezos in Venice. Along with the photo, the caption read, "06/27/2025". Soon, netizens took to the comment section to give their blessings and best wishes to the newlywed couple. One user wrote, "Gorgeous! Congratulations". Another user wrote, "Woww! Congratulations to you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness! You look incredible". "Much love to you guys", wrote the third user.

Reportedly, renowned celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Oprah Winfrey, and actor Orlando Bloom reached the venue recently for the lavish affair. Kim Kardashian arrived with her sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner.

Not much has been revealed about the key venues and where the main wedding will take place. The wedding had been closely guarded with tight security as the protest had been a major concern. According to reports, protests in Venice are making the chances of the couple getting married bleak. As per the report of Daily Mail, the locals are outraged about the couple taking over the city for the planned three-day festivities.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's relationship timeline

The couple made their relationship public in 2018. Lauren and The Amazon founder who was married to novelist Mackenzie Tuttle in 1993, got married in April 2019. They are parents to four children- three sons and a daughter adopted from China.