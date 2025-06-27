Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Celebration begins - guest list, and venue details





Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sánchez are set to say ''I do'' in a dreamy wedding celebration in the picturesque city of Venice. The groom, Jeff, and the bride, Lauren, have arrived in the city and appeared enthralled as they waved at the paparazzi. The wedding festivities have begun, and we have curated every detail you need to know about the million-dollar wedding.



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding

The billionaire couple will wed in Italy this weekend, and stars have already started arriving for the big day. The couple was spotted stepping off a boat together, holding each other's hands with bright smiles, before arriving at the Aman Hotel on Wednesday, June 25, as per People.

The wedding celebration of Amazon tycoon and her fiancé kicked off on June 22 with a foam party at Bezos' $500 million yacht, named Koru.

What's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding venue?

The Bezos-Sánchez wedding has been closely guarded with tight security, as the protests have been a major concern. Not much has been revealed about the key venues and where the main wedding will take place. However, if reports are to be believed, the ceremony is expected to be held at Chiesa della Madonna dell’Orto, a Catholic church in Venice.



Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding



The tech magnate and journalist have reportedly invited about 200 guests to their multi-million dollar wedding, including A-list celebrities from different walks of life.



Several celebrity guests have already begun arriving in the floating city. US television personality Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner were seen arriving on a taxi boat from the Gritti Palace Hotel.