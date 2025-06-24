Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in a wedding that could be the year’s most lavish wedding. Ahead of the big day, check all the details of the nuptials here.
Get yourself ready for one of the most talked-about weddings of the year. Billionaire Jeff Bezos is set to marry Lauren Sánchez in the grand wedding celebration that the world has been waiting for a while. As the wedding celebrations kick off, here we have curated every key detail of the wedding.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding is going to be a extravagant event in the beautiful city of Venice. As shared by the mayor of the city, around 200 guest will be invited. In a statement obtained by People, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said, “We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”
When the third-richest person is getting married, then the wedding will going to be a star-studded event. While nothing has been confirmed. But, if reports are to be believed Ivanka Trump, Joshua Kushner, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian may be some of the guest who will fly to the remarkable floating city.
Two years after the couple got engaged in Europe, the couple are set to tie the knot. While the couple have not officially shared any details, but if reports are to be believed, the celebrations will begin in Venice on June 24 and will conclude on June 26.
