/Decoding growing popularity of Korean culture and its impact in India

The Korean wave, aka Hallyu wave, is a cultural phenomenon that rose during the 1990s. The interest of Indians in South Korean culture, be it the K-dramas, K-pop, and films, has led to the global stardom of groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, shows like Squid Game, Business Proposal, and Boys over the Flowers, among others, and also films like Parasite, which also bagged Oscars. Let's decode how this cultural phenomenon has made an impact on India.

Why are Indians in love with Korean culture?

Korean culture has grabbed the attention of Indians and has grown with time. The Indian masses became more curious when PSY's hit track Gangnam Style was released in 2012, and netizens couldn't stop loving the funky and swag song. The song became so popular that every youngster imitated the iconic horse-riding step.

With BTS and BLACKPINK dominating the whole world, of course, it did not miss the eye of Indians, and since then, the rise of K-pop singers transformed into people starting to like K-dramas, followed by wanting to learn their language, and wanting to try their food. The Korean Wave has resulted in the rise in popularity of Korean ramyeon overseas, with the noodles being prominently featured in K-dramas and films. Product placement, a common feature of K-dramas, has fueled interest in India in a variety of brands featured on these shows.

Impact of Korean Wave in India

The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, has significantly influenced the global popularity of South Korean culture, particularly through K-dramas and K-pop, driving increased tourism to South Korea. The strategic initiatives implemented by the South Korean government and tourism industry have capitalized on this trend to enhance South Korea's economic landscape and cultural diplomacy on the global stage.

But, one major factor of K-wave is due to social media platforms, be it YouTube, Weverse, X, Instagram, Facebook, etc. The K-wave has sparked interest in the Korean language among Indian youth. Many fans are learning through various online courses, language apps, and even enrolling in formal language classes.

In regard to K-beauty, there has been a growing demand for Korean skincare in the industry, and the fans idolize their idols or celebrities by buying the same items and using them, which in turn makes them connected to these stars. The popularity of sheet masks, BB creams, and glass skin has skyrocketed the market, all thanks to the skin craze among Indians.

Digital technologies also play a crucial role in tourism strategies. Live streaming, for example, has emerged as a strategic tool, significantly influencing viewer engagement through parasocial interactions, where viewers feel a sense of friendship and trust with streamers. This enhances viewer loyalty and encourages more visits, illustrating the shift towards digital engagement in tourism marketing. The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) also hosts international roadshows and eco-friendly activities to promote cultural and environmental awareness.

Recognizing the global appeal of Hallyu, the South Korean government launched the "Visit Korea Year 2023–2024". This initiative features a series of events and promotions to attract tourists, including K-pop concerts, cultural festivals, and significant discounts on travel and accommodations.

Where is the Korean Cultural Center India located?