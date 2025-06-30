/Suspicious Partner to Backstreet Rookie: 8 Must-watch K-dramas of Ji Chang-wook

Ji Chang-wook is one of the popular actors from South Korea. The star has established his acting career by showcasing his versatility in shows including The K2, Backstreet Rookie, and Suspicious Partner among others. Here's the list of 8 popular shows he has been part of. Apart from acting skills, Ji Chang-wook also has talent of singing.

Backstreet Rookie

Backstreet Rookie tells the story of Jung Saet-byul, a four-dimensional, energetic high school girl, and Choi Dae-hyun, a well-meaning but somewhat clumsy convenience store manager. The drama explores their evolving relationship, Saet-byul's past, and the challenges of managing a convenience store. It is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Welcome to Samdal-ri is about a photographer, who returns to her hometown, after suffering a fall from grace and bumps into her childhood friend — rekindling an unfinished romance. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Suspicious Partner

Suspicious Partner is about Noh Ji Wook, a senior prosecutor, and his trainee, Eun Bong-hee, who work together to apprehend a serial killer, only to slowly uncover how their respective pasts intertwine. It is available to watch on Netflix.

The K2

It is about a disgraced soldier who returns to South Korea, he gets hired as a bodyguard by the presidential candidate's wife. Thereafter, he takes the opportunity to plot revenge against those who wronged him. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and MX player.

The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is a story about a husband and wife, both detectives, who volunteer to participate in a dangerous mission to stop a drug trafficking organization. The Korean crime drama series is streaming on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

Healer

Healer is about Chae Young-shin, a failed internet reporter, who aspires to be like Kim Mun-ho, a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with Seo Jung-hu, who is the mysterious criminal Healer and falls for him. You can watch it on several OTT platforms including JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Viki, Tata Play Binge, and Airtel Xstream Play.

Lovestruck in the city

Lovestruck in the City is the story of a passionate architect who loses his heart to a free-spirited woman and sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul. The Korean drama is available for streaming on Netflix.

Empress Ki