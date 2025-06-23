All members of the global sensation K-pop group BTS have been discharged from the military. But, with a certain gap in connecting with the audience and what they want, will they be able to create the same magic they had before their hiatus?
BTS is finally back!! With Suga, who was the last one to get discharged from the military, the whole world is eagerly waiting for their new songs, and their reunion, just like how everything they had left before their military service. But, will the K-pop boy group be able to recreate the same magic in 2026? That's only when they come onto stage and vibe in along with their ARMYs!
BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan, Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write and produce their songs. Originally they were termed as a hip-hop group, but they also expanded their base to various topics, troubles during school days, mental health, self-love, and work in literature, and philosophy.
As per the group, BTS signifies the group's desire to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim at adolescents like bullets. In 2017, BTS announced its name would also stand for Beyond the Scene as part of its new brand identity. It is basically, the growth of a boy to an adult who opens the doors that are facing forward.
BTS made their debut as a group in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS then released their first Korean and Japanese-language studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively, in 2014. The group's second studio album Wings in 2016 was their first one to sell one million copies in South Korea itself. By this time, the group had already entered the global music market and Korean Wave in the United States.
In 2022, BTS announced their indefinite hiatus to pursue individual careers. However, they made it clear that they were not disbanding but just taking a break. The announcement was made during their "FESTA" dinner which is a part of an annual celebration that marks their anniversary as a group. The seven members of the group are credited with generating billions of dollars for the South Korean economy and are considered youth icons all over the world who have represented their nation in the UN and other international platforms.
BTS has emphasized hip hop as their musical base, largely due to the influence of RM and Suga's background as underground rappers, during early visits to the US, the group received mentoring from American rappers. The South Korean boy band, has collaborated with numerous international artists, solidifying their status as global music icons. Some notable collaborations include "Boy With Luv" with Halsey, "Waste It on Me" with Steve Aoki, and "Idol" with Nicki Minaj. They've also worked with Ed Sheeran on "Make It Right" and "Permission to Dance," and with Lauv on "Make It Right". Additionally, Jungkook has collaborated with artists like Latto and The Kid Laroi.
Ever since their military discharge has ended, fans are eagerly looking forward to their next step and what surprise they have in store for fans. Such is their stronghold on the world that last year as per a report in Seoul Newspaper, the Vice Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, drew major backlash for referring to the popular K-pop group currently serving in the military. The complex is slated to become a K Contents landmark by 2035.