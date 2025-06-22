From Sex and the City to House of the Dragons, here are some of the best HBO shows of all time.
Be it a genre of suspense, romance, comedy, or post-apocalyptic, HBO has brought out good shows that have fan-base till today. Whether it is House of the Dragon or Sex and The City, the shows have several seasons and spin-offs based on their popularity and demand. Check out a few of the best shows of all time from the streaming giant.
Succession is the story of the Roy family who controls Waystar RoyCo, a powerful global media and entertainment conglomerate. However, the unexpected retirement of the company's patriarch ignites a power struggle. It stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, and Nicholas Braun among others. The show has four seasons and has bagged several accolades including Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy.
Sex and The City is about Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte four smart and dynamic New York-based women, who despite their differences and ever-changing sex lives stick together through the ups and downs. The show has six seasons and even has a sequel show that is And Just Like That, which talks about the four women navigating their lives in their 50s. The show stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris North, and Willie Garson among others. The series was so popular, that it was adapted into a film with the same actors and was released in two parts.
The White Lotus is about a resort, where dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests are unveiled over a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation. It stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Coolidge among others. The show has three seasons currently. The fourth season is reported to premiere in late 2026 or 2027.
The post-apocalyptic show is the story of how a dreaded smuggler joins hands with a young apprentice who is tasked with escorting a teenager. The show has two seasons so far now and has been renewed for a third season. The Emmy-nominated show included Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Isabela Merced, Kaitlyn Denver, and Nico Parker among others.
Euphoria is a show about a group of high school students who struggle with drugs, love, social media, and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity. So far the show has released two seasons. The third season is reported to be released in 2026 after several delays. The Emmy-winning show boasts a star-studded cast that includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Alexa Damie among others.
The miniseries is about the city of Chernobyl in the Soviet Union, which suffered one of the worst nuclear disasters in the history of mankind. Consequently, many heroes put their lives on the line to save Europe. The show stars Ulana Khomyuk, Boris Shcherbina, Svetlana Zincheko, and Valery Legasov among others.
Game of Thrones is one of the OG shows and has a different fanbase of its own. It tells the story of nine families who wage war against each other to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men. The show has eight seasons and concluded in 2019. It is roughly based on the storylines of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R. R. Martin. Some of the renowned stars include Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner among others.
House of the Dragon is the story of two siblings, who fight for the throne after the death of their father, thereby causing a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. This show is basically the prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the Targaryen civil war, while Game of Thrones is based on the broader scope of noble houses and their conflicts for the Iron Throne. Some of the stars who feature include Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Ewan Mitchell among others. So, far the show has produced three seasons. The fourth season, which reportedly will be the final season that went on floors this year, is scheduled for a 2028 release.