House of the Dragon is the story of two siblings, who fight for the throne after the death of their father, thereby causing a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. This show is basically the prequel to Game of Thrones, focusing on the Targaryen civil war, while Game of Thrones is based on the broader scope of noble houses and their conflicts for the Iron Throne. Some of the stars who feature include Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, and Ewan Mitchell among others. So, far the show has produced three seasons. The fourth season, which reportedly will be the final season that went on floors this year, is scheduled for a 2028 release.