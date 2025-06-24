/Goblin to Descendants of the Sun: 7 iconic bromances in K-dramas

Several popular South Korean dramas are known for their strong bromance elements be it It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Goblin, or Descendants of the Sun. Check out a few of the dramas showcasing brotherly bonds.
These South Korean dramas feature close friendships and deep bonds between male characters, often alongside romantic, comedy, or suspense storylines. Here are some notable K-dramas with strong bromances.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay features a beautiful relationship between Moon Kang-tae and his autistic brother, exploring themes of family and unconditional love. This drama tells how a road to emotional healing opens up a love story for an antisocial children's book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.
Vincenzo showcases the bond between the Vincenzo and Jang Hanseo, the antagonist's brother. The thriller show tells the story of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, who during his visit to his motherland gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.
This thriller drama showcases the strong bond between Emperor Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Yeong, who have been very close friends through thick and thin since childhood. It tells the story of Korean emperor Lee Gon tries to close the doors to a parallel world that was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.
My Mister focuses on the emotional support and understanding between the main characters. The drama tells the story of Dong-hoon and Ji-an two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Descendants of the Sun features a close friendship between Captain Yoo Shi-jin and Sergeant Seo Dae-young, who are comrades too. It tells the story of a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, their relationship is short-lived as their professions keep them apart.
Goblin is one of the popular shows in the South Korean drama world, in this it showcases the bromance of love and hate between a Goblin and Grim Reaper. It tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one.
Business Proposal features a strong bromance between the two male leads and female leads, who have been friends since childhood. The romantic comedy tells the story of Ha-ri, who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he proposes.