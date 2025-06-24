LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Goblin to Descendants of the Sun: 7 iconic bromances in K-dramas

Goblin to Descendants of the Sun: 7 iconic bromances in K-dramas

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 24, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 08:29 IST

Several popular South Korean dramas are known for their strong bromance elements be it It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Goblin, or Descendants of the Sun. Check out a few of the dramas showcasing brotherly bonds.

Iconic bromance in k-dramas
1 / 8
(Photograph:X)

Iconic bromance in k-dramas

These South Korean dramas feature close friendships and deep bonds between male characters, often alongside romantic, comedy, or suspense storylines. Here are some notable K-dramas with strong bromances.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay
2 / 8
(Photograph:X)

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay features a beautiful relationship between Moon Kang-tae and his autistic brother, exploring themes of family and unconditional love. This drama tells how a road to emotional healing opens up a love story for an antisocial children's book author and an employee in a psychiatric hospital.

Vincenzo
3 / 8
(Photograph:X)

Vincenzo

Vincenzo showcases the bond between the Vincenzo and Jang Hanseo, the antagonist's brother. The thriller show tells the story of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, who during his visit to his motherland gives a conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.

The King: Eternal Monarch
4 / 8
(Photograph:X)

The King: Eternal Monarch

This thriller drama showcases the strong bond between Emperor Lee Gon and his bodyguard Jo Yeong, who have been very close friends through thick and thin since childhood. It tells the story of Korean emperor Lee Gon tries to close the doors to a parallel world that was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

My Mister
5 / 8
(Photograph:X)

My Mister

My Mister focuses on the emotional support and understanding between the main characters. The drama tells the story of Dong-hoon and Ji-an two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.

Descendants of the Sun
6 / 8
(Photograph:X)

Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun features a close friendship between Captain Yoo Shi-jin and Sergeant Seo Dae-young, who are comrades too. It tells the story of a soldier belonging to the South Korean Special Forces who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon. However, their relationship is short-lived as their professions keep them apart.

Goblin
7 / 8
(Photograph:X)

Goblin

Goblin is one of the popular shows in the South Korean drama world, in this it showcases the bromance of love and hate between a Goblin and Grim Reaper. It tells the story of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life. One day, school student Ji Eun-Tak confesses to him that she is the chosen one.

Business Proposal
8 / 8
(Photograph:X)

Business Proposal

Business Proposal features a strong bromance between the two male leads and female leads, who have been friends since childhood. The romantic comedy tells the story of Ha-ri, who shows up on a blind date to scare away her friend's prospective suitor. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be Ha-ri's CEO and he proposes.

Trending Photo

5 players with most catches in Test cricket - Only 1 Indian in the list
5

5 players with most catches in Test cricket - Only 1 Indian in the list

12-day war and end of it - How Israel-Iran war began and day-to-day update of how it unfolded
11

12-day war and end of it - How Israel-Iran war began and day-to-day update of how it unfolded

From Nathan Astle to Sunil Gavaskar, meet 5 batters with highest individual score in fourth innings of a Test match
5

From Nathan Astle to Sunil Gavaskar, meet 5 batters with highest individual score in fourth innings of a Test match

Axiom mission 4 launch set for June 25 from Kennedy space center
8

Axiom mission 4 launch set for June 25 from Kennedy space center

Crashed B-2 bomber, burning Israeli planes and more: AI fake photos take over amid Israel-Iran war
7

Crashed B-2 bomber, burning Israeli planes and more: AI fake photos take over amid Israel-Iran war