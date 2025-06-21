/Supernatural X Romance crossover! 7 K-dramas you shouldn't miss: Tale of the Nine Tailed, My Demon and more

The exciting range of shows including The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Demon, and many more have become a fan-favorite which is packed with the quotient of action-packed narrative and an exciting range of new tales.
Be it elements of thrill, adventure, and comedy in the crossover dramas of supernatural and romance, the K-dramas with mermaids, ghosts, and demon hunters have always caught the attention of fans. Here, are a few of the popular K-dramas which are still loved by netizens for brilliant storylines, cinematography, and songs.
Doom at Your Service is about a woman who lost her parents at an early age and was diagnosed with a brain tumor, forcing her to have less than 100 days to live. As she prays for the destruction of the world, the destruction himself comes to her and lives with her for the last 100 days. It is available on Viki and Netflix.
Angel's Last Mission: Love is the story about a carefree angel, who risks losing his place in heaven due to a mistake. To return home, he must find true love for a cold, career-minded ballerina, before it is too late. The show is available to watch on Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar and Viki.
A Korean Odyssey is about Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature, who gets imprisoned due to his useless antics. However, he tries to take advantage of Seon-mi, a girl with the third eye, to regain his immortality. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.
One of the popular shows, it tells the story of Lee Yeon, a mythical creature, who strives to protect humans from supernatural threats while searching for the reincarnation of his lost love. He soon crosses paths with a woman bent on exposing him. The show has two seasons and is available to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
The Legend of the Blue Sea is about a mermaid, Se-hwa, who starts following a con man, Joon-jae, who initially helps her out. However, while she tries to adapt to the human world, she finds herself falling in love with him. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.
My Demon is the story of heiress Do Do Hee is an adversary to many, and Jung Koo Won is a powerful entity; when Jung Koo Won loses his powers, he must collaborate with Do Do Hee to regain them, and sparks fly between them as they embark on their journey. It is available to watch on Netflix.
The show is about an egotistical deity, Ha-baek, who travels to Earth to find a magical stone. He seeks aid from a psychiatrist, So-ah, who immediately rejects him and his journey becomes harder when three gods appear. It is available on Viki and Netflix.