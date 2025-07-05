Shocking! Punjabi actress Tania father shot at his clinic in Moga, probe underway



In a shocking turn of events, Punjabi actress Tania's stepfather was shot by two men in Punjab's Moga district on Friday afternoon (June 4). As per the reports, the two assailants visited Aniljit Kamboj’s clinic Harbans Nursing Home in Kot Ise Khan, Moga.



Posing as patients, they shot the doctor when he was attending them. Komboj is in the hospital and his condition is stable.



Investigators said that criminals got themselves examined by the doctor before they pulled out a gun and fired two shots at him. As per the reports, the bullets hit him on the chest and his arm.



The two assailants ran away on a motorcycle. It has also been said that they were spotted near the clinic before the shocking event.



Ajay Gandhi, Moga district police chief, and senior superintendent of police (SSP), also said the doctor remains stable.



“He remains hospitalised and doctors attending to him termed his condition as stable. We are working to ascertain the cause behind the crime,” said the SSP, as per Hindustan Times.

"We're investigating all possible angles, including extortion threats." the SSP said.



The police are currently investigating the incident. If reports are to be believed, victim Anil has earlier received threats. However, no official complaint from registered from his side.

Tania on the shocking incident



The incident has sent shockwaves across the Punjabi Film Industry. Addressing the incident, Tania's team has issued a statement, requesting privacy. Taking to Tania's official Instagram handle, the actress's team shared a story reading, “… this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy… and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation.”



For the unversed, Tania is a well-known Punjabi actress. Starting her career with Son of Manjeet Singh, she has been featured in films like Qismat, featuring Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta, Sufna, Rabb Da Radio 2 and Bajre Da Sitta.