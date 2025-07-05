LOGIN
War heroes and terrible times: Did you know these war movies were based on true stories?

Published: Jul 05, 2025, 14:11 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 14:11 IST

War movies are a popular genre that consistently captivates audiences with their stories from the battlefield. Over the years, many of these films have been fictional. However, some are based on true events. Here’s a list of some of the movies that you must watch. 
 

Lone Survivor (2013)
Lone Survivor (2013)

Peter Berg's 2013 war drama tells the story of United States Navy SEALs, who took the daring mission to capture the leader of a terrorist group. The movie is an adaptation of the non-fiction novel of the same name, written by former US Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell.

Testament Of Youth (2014)
Testament Of Youth (2014)

The heartwrenching movie. Based on Vera Brittain's famous WW1 memoir of the same name, the coming-of-age drama tells the story of a young girl, Vera Brittain (Alice Vikander), and her struggles to survive in the horrific war.

One Life (2024)
One Life (2024)

Anthony Hopkins delivers a remarkable performance in this film, which is set before World War II. Known as the English Schindler, the movie tells the story of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who rescued 669 Jewish children from the Nazis in Prague.

American Sniper (2014)
American Sniper (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, the Oscar-nominated movie is based on the real-life of Chris Seal, the late Navy SEAL, one of the deadliest snipers, who saved hundreds of lives with his shooting capability during his tour in Iraq.

Valkyrie (2008)
Valkyrie (2008)

Directed by Bryan Singer, Valkyrie is set during World War II and tells the story of Colonel von Stauffenberg, played by Tom Cruise in the movie. The movie is based on the real-life record of Stauffenberg, who planned the assassination of Adolf Hitler.

