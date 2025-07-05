/Big releases of the week: Check out reviews of Metro...In Dino, Kaalidhar Laapata, Jurassic World Rebirth and Uppu Kappurambu

Movie reviews, be it Bollywood, Hollywood, and Regional (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), focus on a wide range of perspectives, from in-depth analysis to a quick take on whether a film is worth watching. Check out the reviews of Metro...In Dino, Uppu Kappurambu, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Kaalidhar Laapata.

Uppu Kappurambu review

As per review by Achu Krishnan, Uppu Kappurambu is peppered with delightful side characters and visual gags that unfold subtly in the background. A particularly funny running joke involving three old men and an umbrella stands out. The rivalry between two wealthy men in the village feels like a playful jab at the plots from the 80s and 90s action films set in villages, serving as a mini-parody within the larger story. For the unversed, it is a period comedy penned by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi.

Metro...In Dino review

Shomini Sen has written in her review that the beauty of Metro…In Dino Lies, the fact that every character seems real and thus relatable. You will find a bit of Chumki or Shruti in you. You will know a Parth or a Parimal. You will understand Shibani's problems and nod in agreement to Kajol and Monty's marriage woes. Love is a universal emotion – it's not restricted to a certain age. It needs time and patience, and hard work to maintain that emotion for the same person year after year, and the film brilliantly highlights it. It also normalizes the mundanity that comes along with marriage and kids, but never shuns the idea of settling.

Jurassic World Rebirth review

In the Jurassic World Rebirth review, Snigdha Sweta Behera has explained that the 2-hour 13-minute movie of watching magnificent dinosaurs, be it herbivore or carnivore, chasing humans, makes it nostalgic. The film has given a perfect tribute to the Jurassic Park franchise. Many scenes like T-Rex making its entry for a few minutes while chasing a family, or the climax scene of Duncan running with a flame distracting the dinosaur, remind me of Jurassic Park III.

Kaalidhar Laapata review