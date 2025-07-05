/Big releases of the week: Check out reviews of Metro...In Dino, Kaalidhar Laapata, Jurassic World Rebirth and Uppu Kappurambu

Be it suspense, thriller, or action, filmmakers have surprisingly given a bunch of movies with good elements. Check out a few of the movies and their reviews, and decide whether you would want to watch them or not.
Movie reviews, be it Bollywood, Hollywood, and Regional (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), focus on a wide range of perspectives, from in-depth analysis to a quick take on whether a film is worth watching. Check out the reviews of Metro...In Dino, Uppu Kappurambu, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Kaalidhar Laapata.
As per review by Achu Krishnan, Uppu Kappurambu is peppered with delightful side characters and visual gags that unfold subtly in the background. A particularly funny running joke involving three old men and an umbrella stands out. The rivalry between two wealthy men in the village feels like a playful jab at the plots from the 80s and 90s action films set in villages, serving as a mini-parody within the larger story. For the unversed, it is a period comedy penned by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi.
Read more: Uppu Kappurambu Movie Review: Despite a rough start, Keerthy Suresh & Suhas' chemistry elevates this quirky comedy
Shomini Sen has written in her review that the beauty of Metro…In Dino Lies, the fact that every character seems real and thus relatable. You will find a bit of Chumki or Shruti in you. You will know a Parth or a Parimal. You will understand Shibani's problems and nod in agreement to Kajol and Monty's marriage woes. Love is a universal emotion – it's not restricted to a certain age. It needs time and patience, and hard work to maintain that emotion for the same person year after year, and the film brilliantly highlights it. It also normalizes the mundanity that comes along with marriage and kids, but never shuns the idea of settling.
Read more: Metro…In Dino movie review: Anurag Basu’s modern love story breaks the clutter, Konkona Sen Sharma -Pankaj Tripathi shine
In the Jurassic World Rebirth review, Snigdha Sweta Behera has explained that the 2-hour 13-minute movie of watching magnificent dinosaurs, be it herbivore or carnivore, chasing humans, makes it nostalgic. The film has given a perfect tribute to the Jurassic Park franchise. Many scenes like T-Rex making its entry for a few minutes while chasing a family, or the climax scene of Duncan running with a flame distracting the dinosaur, remind me of Jurassic Park III.
Read more: Jurassic World Rebirth review: Three Decades of roar and survival! Jonathan Bailey-Scarlett Johansson's film is perfect blend of thrill and action
Read more: Kaalidhar Laapata review: Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Bhagela's film is a sweet tale of lost and found bonds
Pragati Awasthi, in her review, has written that director Madhumita did a fantastic job with this Hindi remake, just as she did with the original 2019 movie KD. The Hindi version is full of emotional depth. However, when comparing the two films, the Tamil version takes the first spot as it captures the emotions in a more raw manner, making the story impactful. Without any melodrama, the movie acknowledges human pain and suffering casually, without any glorification.