Kaalidhar Laapata review: Abhishek Bachchan and Daivik Bhagela's film is a sweet tale of lost and found bonds

Abhishek Bachchan's Kaalidhar Laapata is a sweet film that gives you poignant feelings. From the start, you feel for the characters. At the same time, you are left curious, thinking where the story is heading. Director Madhumita has brought the Hindi version of her Tamil film, KD A Karuppa Durai. While her intentions were good, with an impactful story. But the question remains, does it make Kaalidhar Laapata a good film? Let's find out

What is Kaalidhar Laapata's plot?

A remake of the Tamil movie KD, this Hindi version is set in Madhya Pradesh. The story revolves around Kaalidhar (Bachchan), a 6-foot-tall man, who is found standing in the middle of the road, causing a traffic jam. Suffering from memory loss, he is seen as a burden by his two brothers and a sister-in-law. He also has a sister who genuinely cares about him.

To get rid of Kaalidhar and his medical bills, his family plans to take over his property and decides to leave him at Khumb, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, known for people getting lost. However everything goes wrong and ironically, the same family that wanted to get rid of him ends up desperately trying to find him.

Meanwhile, Subodh (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), who works at a lost and found stall at the Kumbh, gets intentionally involved in the missing case. Will he be able to find him is another story.



On the other hand, Kaalidhar overhears his family's intentions and decides to leave everyone and move on. Deeply Hurt, he ends up in a small town, where he meets Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), a clever orpah boy. The two, both lost in their ways and disappointed with the world, find comfort in each other and end up becoming one another's everything. Will Kaalidhar ever be found? Or will he and Ballu create their little happy world? To find the answer, you’ll have to watch the film.



The sweet story of KD and Billu

Kaalidhar and Billu had their own complaints against the world and society. Yet in a world of billions, these two, who have no one else, become each other's companions. Ballu gives his middle-aged friend Kaalidhar the nickname 'KD' and even teaches him how to write, as he plans to fulfil KD's wishes. In return, KD gives Ballu the care and nurturing that this kid had never experienced. Both Ballu and KD become each other's homes. The bond between KD and Ballu will fill your heart with warmth and tenderness and keep your smile intact throughout the whole film.

What works and what doesn't?

Director Madhumita did a fantastic job with this Hindi remake, just as she did with the original 2019 movie KD. The Hindi version is full of emotional depth. However, when comparing the two films, the Tamil version takes the first spot as it captures the emotions in a more raw manner, making the story impactful. Without any melodrama, the movie acknowledges human pain and suffering casually, without any glorification.

With a simplistic tone, the movie doen't impress much. While you will enjoy Bachchan and Dhaivik's chemistry, the story falters at several points. It demands a lot of focus, as the viewer may find themselves confused by the story, and many things feel unnecessary, not contributing much to the film.



While all the focus is on Abishek and Daivik, needless to say, both have given their hundred per cent. Bachchan played the middle-aged man in a few of his recent films in a prolific way, and here too, he's authentic. In this film, he has let his expressions speak for him. Daivik is fantastic, entertaining, cheeky and full of charm.



One thing I genuinely appreciate about Bachchan is how he's embracing his age in films. He’s not trying to be an unrealistic hero who single-handedly beats up dozens of goons but instead chooses to play relatable characters. However, the other talents in the film don’t get enough screen time. For example, Ayyub’s character appears throughout the film but doesn’t have much to do.



All in all, Kaalidhar Laapata is not a ‘wow’, but it will make you smile with its story.

Kaalidhar Laapata is streaming on Zee5