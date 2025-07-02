/'There will be no Hamas, IT'S OVER': Netanyahu vows to eliminate terror group in postwar Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (July 2) called for the elimination of the Hamas terror group in his first public remarks since US President Donald Trump said that Israel has agreed to a 60-day truce in Gaza, calling it the "final deal" for Hamas.

Netanyahu, during a meeting hosted by the Trans-Israel pipeline, said, "There will not be a Hamas. There will not be a Hamastan."

The Israeli PM stressed, "We’re not going back to that. It’s over."

Earlier today, Trump took to his Truth Social, saying that his representatives held a "long and productive meeting" with Israeli officials. He urged the militant group Hamas to also accept the "final proposal" while issuing an ominous warning "IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE".

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War."

He then told Hamas that "The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal." He added that he hopes “for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

Reportedly, Hamas was reviewing new ceasefire proposals from mediators, aiming for an agreement that would end the Gaza conflict and ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory, according to Reuters.

It added that the group is holding talks with mediators to "bridge gaps" to return to the negotiating table to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Moreover, Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump and other administration officials next week, according to US officials. A senior US administration official, while speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Netanyahu's visit, but noted that it has not yet been formally announced.

According to Israeli officials, 1219 people were killed in the attack, most of them civilians, according to AFP.