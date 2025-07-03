Published: Jul 03, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 14:15 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: US halts weapons shipments to Ukraine
The United States says that it is halting some arms deliveries to Kyiv that were earlier promised under the Biden administration. This comes as Russia intensifies its war attacks on Ukraine. The decision was driven by the Pentagon’s policy chief, Elbridge Colby, and was made after a review of Pentagon munitions stockpiles, leading to concerns that US weapons stockpilesd have fallen too low.