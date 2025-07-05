Top 10 sci-fi movies you should watch at least once - Interstellar, Dune and more

From Space Odyssey to Arrival and Dune, these sci-fi movies are defining classics and modern masterpieces that are a must-watch for all those who want to explore space, time and human destiny.
Terminator 2: Judgement Day, popularly known as T2, is an incredible sequel that outshines the original. Director James Cameron crafted a perfect mix of gripping sequences about AI and destiny, along with heartfelt moments between a machine and a boy. This sci-fi film comes with thought-provoking storytelling combined with cutting-edge visual effects.
Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film is an epic journey of exploring love, time and space travel. It transcends the boundaries of conventional cinema, backed by real science and emotional storytelling. Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway lead a group of explorers through a wormhole in a search of a new home for humanity. The film is a powerful story of love, sacrifice and time that leaves the audience in awe.
Written and directed by The Wachowskis, The Matrix (1999) is a landmark science fiction film. It follows a computer hacker who discovers that the world is a simulated illusion controlled by machines and joins a rebellion to fight back and free humanity. The film blurs the line between reality and simulation, while introducing groundbreaking action sequences.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is another brilliant sci-fi creation set in the future. Young Paul Atreides travels to the desert planet, Arrakis, where political betrayal and war erupt. As he embraces his destiny and facing a mysterious future, Paul rises to change the fate of the universe. The film is a must-watch for those who love science fiction with intricate word building.
Ex Machina is the directorial debut of Alex Garland, blending science fiction with psychological thriller elements. A young programmer is invited to test a highly advanced humanoid AI, only to find himself caught in a twisted game of manipulation and control. The film questions AI consciousness, ethics and manipulation in high-tech settings.
Inception (2010) is a thrilling sci-fi action heist film directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a skilled thief, it takes viewers on a gripping journey through layered dreamscapes. The thief can enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. The film is a unique blend of storytelling and stunning visuals.
Directed in 1979 by Ridley Scott, Alien is a classic sci-fi horror film that introduced the world to deadly extraterrestrial creatures and redefined this genre with something unique. The crew of a space vessel encounters an alien life form, and what begins as a rescue mission turns into a claustrophobic fight for survival. Even 46 years after its release, the film continues to captivate audiences.
Thirty years after the original film, director Denis Villeneuve delivers a visually stunning sequel with Blade Runner 2049. A new blade runner uncovers a secret that could reshape society. As he searches for the missing Deckard, he questions reality, memory and humanity. The film is a hauntingly beautiful sequel that explores artificial intelligence and what it means to be human.
The Thing (1982) is one of John Carpenter's masterstrokes, standing out as one of the greatest science fiction horror films of all time. Set in remote Antarctica, the story follows a group of American research scientists, whose base is disturbed by a helicopter shooting at a sledge dog. With its prolific cast, writing, cinematography and music, the film is a perfect watch for sci-fi lovers.
Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey is a revolutionary film that tackles evolution, space exploration and artificial intelligence with poetic mystery. Adapted from a short story by Arthur C Clarke, the film pioneers special effects and delivers an unexpected. It is an iconic, slow-burning masterpiece for every sci-fi movie buff.