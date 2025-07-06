/Vijay Sethupathi issues apology over son Surya's chewing gum viral video

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya, who recently made his debut in the film Phoenix, had to face the heat of netizens after a video of him chewing gum while meeting and greeting. After facing backlash over the alleged video, the Jawan actor publicly addressed the controversy surrounding his son at the premiere of his son's debut film. He soon too spoke to the paps and issued a statement.

Vijay Sethupathi issues a statement at the premiere

The actor extended his heartfelt gratitude to the whole team of the film and the audience who made it possible and attended the event. When he was asked about the controversy surrounding his son, he opened up about the incident. He said, "If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologise if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the situation".

This statement comes after a viral video of Surya chewing bubble gum while interacting with fans at Phoenix's premiere sparked anger from netizens. Many lashed out at him for his arrogant behavior, while many called him out for nepotism.

All about Surya's film Phoenix

Phoenix is a sports drama film that is helmed by Anil Arasu and produced by Rajalakshmi Ani Arasu under the AK Braveman Pictures banner. It tells the story of a boy who is accused of political murder, and he`s quietly sent away to a juvenile reformatory. Hidden from the world, his fight for survival truly begins behind bars, as assassination attempts come one after another.

Despite everything, Surya shows incredible resilience.

Apart from Surya, the film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Devadarshini, J.Vignesh, Varsha Vishwanath, Abi Nakshatra, Sampath Raj, Dileepan, and Ajay Ghosh among others.