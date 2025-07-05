The Apothecary Diaries season 3 is happening, here’s what to expect

The second season of the popular anime series The Apothecary Diaries aired its finale and now fans of the show are in for a treat, as it was announced the show has been renewed for a third season. The news was announced with a short teaser. According to Crunchyroll, "the story will move to “a new land,” promising fresh developments in Maomao and Jinshi’s intricate saga". The series follows Maomao, a girl raised by her apothecary father until she is kidnapped and sold into service at the royal palace. Though she appears ordinary, Maomao possesses a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine, which she uses to assist the royal consorts.

What to expect from season 3

There is no official release window for the new season but fans can look forward to seeing what new adventures await Maomao and Jinshi. Norihiko Naganuma, who directed both seasons of the show, thanked fans after the finale aired for their continuing love and support and teased that The Apothecary Diaries season 3 will have a major twist and could possibly be set outside the royal palace.

The series is based on the light novel written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino. As of September 2024, the manga adaptation has sold over 38 million copies worldwide and is directed by Norihiko Naganuma.

Creator teases emotional moments

After the season finale aired, Natsu Hyūga also promised fans that there would be more Maomao and Jinshi moments in the new season and also hinted that it would be the emotional core of the upcoming season. But for now, fans will have to wait a while for more news. The high quality of the show is one of the reasons for its popularity and TOHO Studios has confirmed they will not rush out the new show so that they can maintain it.

The first season and Season 2 of The Apothecary Diaries are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.