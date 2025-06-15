LOGIN
  • /Mind Games 6 psychological anime that will mess with your head

Mind Games: 6 psychological anime that will mess with your head

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 20:27 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 20:27 IST

If you're drawn to stories that will challenge your perception of reality and leave you emotionally rattled, these anime are must-watches.  

If you're drawn to stories that will challenge your perception of reality and leave you emotionally rattled, these anime are must-watches. From identity crises to existential dread, these six series will leave you questioning what’s real and what isn’t.

Paranoia Agent
Paranoia Agent

This eerie series quickly spirals into a surreal exploration of mass hysteria, repressed trauma, and collective paranoia.

Monster
Monster

This slow-burn thriller follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma as he hunts a serial killer whose life he once saved.

Serial Experiments Lain
Serial Experiments Lain

A chilling take on identity, consciousness, and the power of the internet.

Neon Genesis Evangelion
Neon Genesis Evangelion

Behind the giant mechs and apocalyptic stakes lies a raw, intense dissection of depression and existential dread.

Perfect Blue
Perfect Blue

This psychological thriller follows a pop idol who descends into madness as she grapples with identity loss and hallucinations.

Ergo Proxy
Ergo Proxy

In a dystopian future, an investigator begins to question reality and herself after a mysterious accident.

