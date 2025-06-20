Kaiju No. 8: Netflix shares disappointing season 2 streaming update

One of the most highly anticipated anime releases of the year is Kaiju No. 8 season 2. Season two is all set to stream worldwide this July, but it seems that fans in certain parts of Asia will have to wait a while longer to watch the show. Netflix, which has secured the streaming rights of the show in Asia, has shared a disappointing update revealing that the new season will only be available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. While fans outside of Asia will be able to watch the show as it premieres thanks to Crunchyroll, it remains unclear when the show will be available on Netflix in the remaining Asian markets.

A world plagued by monsters

Set in a world plagued by giant monster attacks, the story follows Kafka Hibino, a worker in a Kaiju clean-up crew tasked with disposing of the creatures after they are eliminated by the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defence Force (JAKDF), an elite unit equipped with special power suits. Hibino, who has long dreamed of joining the JAKDF, repeatedly fails the entrance exams and resigns himself to life as a cleanup worker. However, his fate takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally ingests a piece of a Kaiju, granting him extraordinary powers.

From manga to global phenomenon

The anime is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, which has sold over 18 million copies worldwide. The manga won the Next Manga Award in the web manga category in 2021. The first season of Kaiju No. 8 consists of eight episodes and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Production I.G is the studio behind the show and the anime's voice cast features veterans like, Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino / Kaiju No. 8, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro. The second season of Kaiju No. 8 will premiere on July 19, 2025.

