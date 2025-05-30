Forgotten Gems: 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch

LOGIN
Achu Krishnan J R
Written By
Published: May 30, 2025, 16:41 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 16:41 IST

Whether overshadowed by bigger titles or simply ahead of their time, these hidden gems offer gripping stories and unique animation. So, take a look at 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch.

6 underrated anime series every fan should watch

While shows like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer dominate the spotlight, dozens of anime series never got the love they deserved. Whether overshadowed by bigger titles or simply ahead of their time, these hidden gems offer gripping stories and unique animation. So take a look at 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch.
Mushishi
Mushishi

The series follows a young man named Ginko who travels the country and stops problems caused by paranormal entities. The show trades in action and big battles for a more heartfelt and nuanced approach that lingers with you.
Ergo Proxy
Ergo Proxy

A dark and cerebral take on the cyberpunk genre that is backed by great animation and an engaging plot. Set in the far future, the show follows an investigator tasked with solving a series of bizarre murders.
Paranoia Agent
Paranoia Agent

A thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. The show follows an artist named Tsukiko Sagi, who slowly starts to unravel the mystery behind a serial killer stalking the streets of Tokyo.
Planetes
Planetes

A must-watch for sci-fi fans, the show set in the distant future features one of the most realistic and grounded takes on the genre. The series follows a young man named Hachirota "Hachimaki" Hoshino, who works as a garbage collector in space.
Wolf's Rain
Wolf's Rain

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the series follows four wolves who are searching for a mythical paradise. The show explores some deep themes and a brilliant score that will haunt you.
Kaiba
Kaiba

Ignore its Kid's show-like appearance. Kaiba is a haunting and engaging series that explores love, loss, and memory. The show and its characters will stay with you long after it ends.

