/Forgotten Gems 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch
Forgotten Gems: 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch
Written By
Published: May 30, 2025, 16:41 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 16:41 IST
Whether overshadowed by bigger titles or simply ahead of their time, these hidden gems offer gripping stories and unique animation. So, take a look at 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch.
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
6 underrated anime series every fan should watch
While shows like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer dominate the spotlight, dozens of anime series never got the love they deserved. Whether overshadowed by bigger titles or simply ahead of their time, these hidden gems offer gripping stories and unique animation. So take a look at 6 underrated anime series every fan should watch.
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/crunchyroll)
Mushishi
The series follows a young man named Ginko who travels the country and stops problems caused by paranormal entities. The show trades in action and big battles for a more heartfelt and nuanced approach that lingers with you.
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/crunchyroll)
Ergo Proxy
A dark and cerebral take on the cyberpunk genre that is backed by great animation and an engaging plot. Set in the far future, the show follows an investigator tasked with solving a series of bizarre murders.
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/crunchyroll)
Paranoia Agent
A thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. The show follows an artist named Tsukiko Sagi, who slowly starts to unravel the mystery behind a serial killer stalking the streets of Tokyo.
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/crunchyroll)
Planetes
A must-watch for sci-fi fans, the show set in the distant future features one of the most realistic and grounded takes on the genre. The series follows a young man named Hachirota "Hachimaki" Hoshino, who works as a garbage collector in space.
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/crunchyroll)
Wolf's Rain
Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the series follows four wolves who are searching for a mythical paradise. The show explores some deep themes and a brilliant score that will haunt you.
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/crunchyroll)
Kaiba
Ignore its Kid's show-like appearance. Kaiba is a haunting and engaging series that explores love, loss, and memory. The show and its characters will stay with you long after it ends.