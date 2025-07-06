LOGIN
7 Japanese romantic anime movies you shouldn't miss: My Happy Marriage, A Whisker Away and more

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 08:56 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 09:53 IST

Each anime film showcases different facets of love and relationships with unique storytelling and visual styles, which sometimes resonate with the audience.

Must-watch Japanese romantic anime films
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Must-watch Japanese romantic anime films

Japanese anime romantic films often feature stories of love, loss, and self-discovery with a mix of genres. Check out a few of the anime films, including Your Name, and more, which are blended with romance and fantasy.

Maborishi
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Maborishi

Maboroshi is the story that begins with a factory explosion, that plunges a small town into a timeless freeze, leaving 14-year-old Masamune and his pals to grapple with a quickly collapsing reality. It is available on Netflix.

Ocean Waves
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Ocean Waves

It is the story of a young man, who journeys back from Tokyo to his high school for a reunion. He recounts his memories of his school days, focusing in particular on a love triangle that developed between him and two of his friends. It is available to watch on Netflix.

The Wind Rises
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Wind Rises

The Wind Rises follows the story of Jiro Horikoshi, who studies assiduously to fulfil his aim of becoming an aeronautical engineer. As WWII begins, fighter aircraft designed by him end up getting used by the Japanese Empire against its foes. It is available on Netflix.

To Me, The One Who Loved You
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

To Me, The One Who Loved You

It tells the story of Koyomi Hidaka, a boy in elementary school, who meets a girl named Shiori Sato at his father's workplace. The two of them begin to fall in love, but when they learn that their parents are going to marry each other, they run away to a parallel world. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

A Whisker Away
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

A Whisker Away

A Whisker Away tells the story of a peculiar girl who transforms into a cat to catch her crush's attention. But before she realizes it, the line between humans and animals starts to blur. It is available on Netflix.

Whisper of the Heart
7 / 8

Whisper of the Heart

It is the story of Shizuku, an aspiring writer, who meets Seiji, a boy who wants to become a master luthier. The two fall in love and work simultaneously towards achieving their independent goals. It is currently available to watch on Netflix.

To Every You I've Loved Before
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

To Every You I've Loved Before

It tells the story of Koyomi Takasaki, who is struggling to make friends after his parents' divorce. He meets Kazune Takigawa, but apparently, they have already met before. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

