Blackpink Deadline tour draws BTS’s J-Hope, plus TWICE, Red Velvet, Seventeen Idols

BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated Deadline reunion tour has officially kicked off in South Korea. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé opened the tour with a powerful performance at Goyang Stadium, sending their fans into a frenzy. Several high-profile K-pop idols were spotted in the audience by eagle-eyed fans, including BTS’s J-Hope, TWICE’s Jihyo and Nayeon, Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi, as well as members of SEVENTEEN. Their presence highlighted just how significant BLACKPINK’s return is to the Korean music scene.

Jump makes its live debut

The tour marks BLACKPINK’s return as a group after their record-shattering Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), which sold over 1.8 million tickets across 66 shows worldwide. This new Deadline World Tour will feature 16 shows across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, wrapping up in January 2026 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium. BLACKPINK also unveiled their new song, Jump, during the concert, thrilling fans with a live debut.

In addition to their new track, they performed crowd favourites including Kill This Love, Pink Venom, How You Like That, Playing with Fire, and Shut Down. The group also showcased their individual talents with solo stages: Jennie’s Mantra, Rosé’s APT, and Lisa’s Rockstar drew enthusiastic responses from the audience. Altogether, BLACKPINK performed an impressive 25 songs during their first show, proving their status as global icons.

YG Entertainment’s statement on the Tour

In an official statement, the YG Entertainment chairman explained the decision to launch Ready to Jump during the opening concert: “There was a lot of discussion about how to release the new song, and we ultimately decided to unveil it first at the Goyang concert, which marks the beginning of the world tour and a symbolic moment to reconnect with the fandom."

Tour dates and locations

Goyang, South Korea (July 5–6), Los Angeles, USA (July 12–13), Chicago, USA (July 18), Toronto, Canada (July 22–23), New York, USA (July 26–27), Paris, France (August 2–3), Milan, Italy (August 6), Barcelona, Spain (August 9), London, UK (August 15–16), Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18–19), Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26), Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2), Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23), Singapore (November 29–30), Tokyo, Japan (January 16–18, 2026), and Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026).

With this spectacular start, BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour is set to be another record-breaker, once again cementing the group’s global superstar status.