/After beating BTS and BLACKPINK in US charts, KPop Demon Hunters eyes awards race

Netflix's animated action-adventure film KPop Demon Hunters has been a massive hit for the streaming platform. The movie follows a K-pop girl group called Huntr/x, who lead double lives as demon hunters. The songs from the movie have been a hit and topped the US Spotify chart, overtaking BTS and BLACKPINK. KPop Demon Hunters's soundtrack rose to the top 10 spot of the Billboard 200 in the US, making it the highest debut for a movie soundtrack. The movie is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and has crossed over 33 million views in 2 weeks.

Breakout hit “Golden” dominates charts

According to a report by Variety, the producers of the movie will be submitting the songs, especially its breakout hit "Golden," which was performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI and was produced by Teddy Park and Ian Eisendrath. The song is currently the highest-charting song by a female K-pop group in U.S. Spotify history.

Speaking to Variety, Eisendrath shared, “I find K-Pop to be the most theatrical genre of music today, and that obviously lends itself to the story and the screen. Our goal from day one was to have the songs double-function as songs that forward or comment on the action story because I do not believe you can take up screen time and not have it do something for the story.”

Sequel teased after global success

KPop Demon Hunters is currently in Netflix's Top 10 in all 93 countries and hit No. 1 in 33 countries including South Korea, Brazil, France, Mexico, and the Philippines. Director Maggie Kang shared that she had plans for a sequel, and considering the success of the movie, we might get a sequel announcement sooner rather than later.

But KPop Demon Hunters's reign over the music charts might be short-lived as both BTS and BLACKPINK are currently working on their comeback tour.