/Black Clover season 5 officially confirmed and release date teased at Anime Expo 2025

The fourth season of the popular anime series Black Clover aired its finale four years ago, and since then its fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new season. Now finally that patience has been rewarded. Black Clover season 5 was officially announced at Crunchyroll’s industry panel at Anime Expo 2025. The series is based on the manga written by Yuki Tabata and made its debut on Shonen Jump in 2015. The anime series made its debut in 2017 and ran for four seasons, with the finale airing in 2021. The new season will pick up the story from where the last season left off.

What is Black Clover about?

The fantasy series is set in a world where everyone is born with the ability to use some form of magic. The series follows a young boy named Asta, an orphan with no magic powers, who finds his life changed forever when he is gifted a mysterious black grimoire that grants him the power to use anti-magic abilities. With his newfound abilities, Asta leaves his home and travels to the Clover Kingdom, where he joins the Black Bulls guild to train his magic.

Black Clover season 5 teaser drops

After the end of season four, an anime film called Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was released in 2023 and was set before the events of the season 4 finale. The fifth season of the show will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The announcement came with a short teaser featuring Asta. The show will be animated by Studio Pierrot.

Yuki Tabata shares his excitement for season 5

Speaking about the new season, Yuki Tabata shared his excitement saying, “The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed! I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.”

The fifth season of Black Clover does not have an official release date, but you can watch the first four seasons on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.