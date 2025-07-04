/Shin Chan Movie: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers moves up its Indian theatrical release

Indian fans of the beloved anime Crayon Shin-chan can look forward to seeing Shin-chan’s next big-screen adventure earlier than expected. PVR INOX announced that Shin-chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers will hit the big screen across India this September, just a month after its premiere in Japan on August 8. The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2025. This updated release date is likely due to the success of the Indian release of Shin-chan: Our Dinosaur Diary in May, which marked the big-screen debut of the franchise in the country.

What to expect from Shin-chan’s new film

In the movie, Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers win a trip to India after a dance competition. During their journey, Shin-chan and his close friend Bo-chan stumble upon a mysterious nose-shaped backpack hiding a powerful secret. A sudden accident transforms Bo-chan into Bo-kun, a villainous figure whose newfound abilities threaten the world. The film follows Shin-chan and his friends as they try to restore Bo-chan to his true self, all while exploring Delhi and Jaipur, showcasing India’s vibrant culture.

The movie is directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, who has worked on several entries in the franchise, including Crayon Shin-chan: The Tornado Legend of Ninja Mononoke (2022). It is the 32nd animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.

Shin-chan’s longstanding popularity in India

Shin-chan started as a comic written and illustrated by Yoshito Usui, making its debut in 1990 and, as of 2025, has sold over 148 million copies worldwide. Its popularity led to the creation of an anime series, which first aired in Japan in 1992. The show has been dubbed in over 30 languages and aired in 45 countries. Since its launch in India in 2006, Shin-chan has gone on to become a household name.

Shin-chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers will be released in all major Indian languages on September 26.