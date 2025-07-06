/Hollywood actor Richard Gere seeks blessings from Dalai Lama at his 90th birthday | Watch

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama turns 90 today, and many of his followers have gathered in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, to mark the occasion. To attend the grand event organised in Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama’s temple, on Sunday (July 6), thousands of people, from Tibetan Buddhists to Indian ministers, have assembled. One of the special guests in the city for the celebration is Hollywood actor Richard Gere.

The actor, who is also a practising Buddhist, met the 14th Dalai Lama and received his blessings. In one of the videos shared online, Gere can be seen seeking blessings from the spiritual leader.

The clip, which has now gone viral, shows the actor arriving on stage, bowing down, and kissing the Dalai Lama's hand. The spiritual leader then blesses Gere by gently patting his head. He was seen sitting on the same stage behind the Dalai Lama.

Gere also spoke at the event and said that the Dalai Lama belongs to the whole world.



“Your Holiness, on behalf of all us as Westeners, there was something very sweet I saw at religious conference, the confirmation that his Holiness agreed to continue the institution of Dalai Lama. But many of the Lamas who spoke out, they were openly declaring, Dalai Lama doesn’t belong to the Tibet anymore, he belongs to the world… He belongs to the universe," Gere said, as per PTI.

Richard Gere, who is the chair of the International Campaign for Tibet, is one of the most well-known supporters of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people. Over the years, he has spoken very fondly of their culture and has vowed to keep fighting for the Tibetan culture.



"His Holiness has been very clear that at some point the body is going to fall apart for all of us," the 75-year-old movie star told Reuters.



"We all have to be aware that His Holiness can't carry us on his shoulders forever. We have to carry ourselves and we have to carry each other," he added.