Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 12:30 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 12:30 IST
PM Narendra Modi wishes Dalai Lama on 90th birthday, hails him as global symbol of compassion
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 12:30 IST

PM Narendra Modi wishes Dalai Lama on 90th birthday, hails him as global symbol of compassion

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turns 90 today. Grand celebrations will take place in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, where the Tibetan government in exile is located. Watch in for more details!

