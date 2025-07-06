/'I am just a simple Buddhist Monk': Dalai Lama's birthday message to followers after he turns 90

As the 14th Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, turns 90 on Sunday (July 6), he shared a message in a post on X (formerly Twitter) a day ahead of his birthday, appealing to his followers to be kind towards everyone. He also asserted that he would continue to focus on promoting human values and religious harmony.

"On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism," he said on X.

"I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don't normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts," he added.

He also urged his followers to focus on achieving peace of mind along with material development making the world a better place. "While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone. Through this, you will contribute to making the world a better place," he also said.

Dalai Lama promises of values and harmony

The Dalai Lama promised that he would continue to focus on promoting human values and religious harmony. In addition, he noted that he develops determination and courage in his everyday life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva.

"As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion.

I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold."

Quoting Shantideva, he further added," As long as space endures, As long as sentient being remain, Until then, may I too remain, To dispel the miseries of the world."