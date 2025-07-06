LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 09:00 IST
Dalai Lama turns 90: Birthday celebrations begin in Dharamshala, Indian ministers attend event

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turns 90 today. Grand celebrations will take place in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, where the Tibetan government in exile is located. Watch in for more details!

