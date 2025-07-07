/Megyn Kelly slams actress Charlize Theron for one night stand comment during The Old Guard 2 promotions

Talk show host and journalist Megyn Kelly is currently garnering attention after she slammed Charlize Theron for her recent comments during the promotions of her new film, The Old Guard 2. Meghan launched criticism on the actress, calling her vulgar and off-putting for certain revelations during a podcast.

Megan Kelly's opinion on Charlize Theron's comment

During the episode of her SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, she said, “She (Charlize Theron) decided to go on a podcast tour, for some reason, sat down with ‘Call Her Daddy,’ the sex podcaster who interviewed Kamala Harris, all about how much they love abortions.”

She further said, "And this is Charlize Theron trying to sound like [a] super cool girl, and I’m gonna let you decide for yourself whether that’s what she accomplished…”

For the unversed, Charlize Theron, who is promoting her Netflix film The Old Guard 2, told Cooper that, "I did just recently f***** a 26-year-old, and it was amazing… I’ve never done that. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ Women should be the ones who are like, ‘F–k you, I’m going to have an o*****.’”

About Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron rose to fame after playing the leading lady in the Hollywood films The Devil's Advocate, Mighty Joe Young, and The Cider House Rules. She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, for which she won the Silver Bear and Academy Award for Best Actress, becoming the first South African to win an acting Oscar.