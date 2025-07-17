Ted Lasso season 4: Hannah Waddingham drops update on the upcoming season

Ever since news broke that Ted Lasso season 4 is in the works, fans of the beloved sports comedy series have been eagerly waiting for updates, and now the star of the show, Hannah Waddingham, has dropped an update on the fourth season of the Apple TV show. In a recent interview, Hannah confirmed that the new season will start production soon. Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein are attached as producers for the upcoming season.

Speaking at the red carpet premiere for The Smurfs, with Variety, the actress was tight-lipped about plot details but did confirm the new season will start filming soon: “We are going to be filming. And there's going to be people in it. And... footballs.”

What is Ted Lasso about?

The show followed American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who is brought over to the UK to train a failing football club by its new owner, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), despite never having played the sport. The show quickly won over audiences due to its clever writing and humour. The show ran for three seasons and won multiple accolades, including Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

What to expect in Season 4 of Ted Lasso

It will be interesting to see where the new season picks up as Ted Lasso's story concluded with the coach leading his team to victory and returning to the US. There is speculation online that the new season will shift its focus to the women's football team that Rebecca Welton wanted to establish at the end of Season 3. Additionally, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is speculated to be taking on a coaching role for the new team.