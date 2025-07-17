LOGIN
Stranger Things season 5 trailer: 6 sneaky details you probably missed

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 17, 2025, 10:58 IST | Updated: Jul 17, 2025, 10:58 IST

Netflix's Stranger Things is gearing up for the release of its fifth and final season, and now we finally have a trailer, and it promises an epic series finale. So let's take a look at six easter eggs you may have missed.
 

The first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix's Stranger Things has finally dropped. Eleven, Will and the rest of the gang are in a race against time to stop Vecna and his army from taking over the world. So let's take a look at six easter eggs you may have missed.

Radio signals
Radio signals

We see Steve tune a radio tower to a strange frequency. In previous seasons, they have used this as a means to communicate with their friends in the Upside Down and interfere with Vecna's plans. So there is a chance that they have learned to weaponise radio signals in season five.

Bunkers
Bunkers

We see a quick shot of a few residents of the town of Hawkins in what appears to be bunkers. At the end of season 4, we saw a huge rift to the Upside Down open up beneath the town and cause a lot of destruction. It remains to be seen if the people in the bunkers are allowed to freely leave their new homes or if they are being held by the army.

Eddie Munson's grave
Eddie Munson's grave

We see a shot of Dustin visiting the grave of Eddie Munson, which has been vandalised with the words "Burn in Hell" painted on it. In the last season, many of the residents of Hawkins believed that he was responsible for the rift, and it seems they are still not aware of his heroic sacrifice to save the town.

DND figures
DND figures

We see a quick throwback to the gang doing their hand-on-hand handshake from season one. We also see that there are a few DND figures near them, which implies that they are still using DND to name monsters from the Upside Down.

Vecna's army
Vecna's army

We see Hopper and Eleven looking at a few glowing red eggs, which is how Vecna breeds his army. So we can expect a large-scale battle at some point in the new season.

Max is awake
Max is awake

Max fell into a coma with her mind trapped in the Upside Down at the end of season 4. We see a quick glimpse of Max, who has woken from her coma and her friends hiding from monsters in the hospital.

