Eric Bana’s Best: 7 performances from Troy to Munich you need to watch

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 11:27 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 11:27 IST

Eric Bana has quietly built one of the most versatile and underrated film careers in Hollywood. So if you are in the mood for some truly chameleon-like performances, then these seven films are a must-watch.
 

Munich (2005)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Munich (2005)

Eric Bana stars as a Mossad agent tasked with assassinating the perpetrators of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre in this tense and emotional thriller

Chopper (2000)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Chopper (2000)

Bana’s breakout role was as the infamous Australian criminal Mark “Chopper” Read. His performance is raw, unpredictable, and unforgettable.

Black Hawk Down (2001)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

In this intense war drama, Bana plays a tough Delta Force operator during the harrowing Battle of Mogadishu. The movie is a gritty and gripping portrayal of war.

The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009)

A heartfelt romantic drama where Bana plays a man with a genetic disorder that causes him to time travel unexpectedly.

Troy (2004)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Troy (2004)

As the noble warrior Hector, Bana brings soul to this epic tale, holding his own alongside Brad Pitt and a star-studded cast.

Hulk (2003)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Hulk (2003)

Bana takes on the role of Bruce Banner in Ang Lee’s emotional and stylised take on the Marvel superhero. The movie and its approach to the genre make it unique.

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Bana plays a New York cop who uncovers a series of supernatural crimes in this horror-thriller based on real-life events.

