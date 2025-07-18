Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer leaks online, ahead of official release

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash has found its way online. A full HD version of the trailer, which was officially set to release during the premiere of Marvel's Fantastic Four: The First Steps, has leaked online, and the source of the leak has not been found. This is fresh off the leak of the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey. According to reports, the trailer offers stunning views of Pandora and major plot elements.

Neytiri steps into the spotlight as tensions rise

According to ComicBookMovie, in the trailer, we see Jake ask his wife, Neytiri, not to live with hate, and we see him turn himself over to RDA forces. It appears that he might be sent back to Earth. The trailer also focuses on the rivalry between Neytiri and Varang, the leader of the Ash People, who will be playing a villainous role. So it looks like Neytiri will be stepping in as the movie’s lead.

What to expect in Avatar 3

Because of the leak, we can expect an official release in the coming days. While the plot of the movie remains under wraps, we do know that in Fire and Ash, Jake Sully and Neytiri, along with their children, leave the Omatikaya clan and join the nomadic Metkayina clan following the events of The Way of Water, where they come into conflict with the Ash People.

Avatar: Fire and Ash's massive budget

Avatar 3 has a massive $250 million budget. Avatar: Fire and Ash was filmed alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, beginning in 2017 and wrapping up in 2020. Director James Cameron previously revealed that the film’s first cut ran for nine hours, which included footage from future sequels Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

Meet the star cast of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 19 December 2025.

