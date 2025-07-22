It's still four months away, but James Cameron does not want to leave any chance to keep his fans engrossed, as the makers of Avatar: Fire and Ash dropped a poster that introduces the new antagonist. With trailer leaking online and new poster unveiled, the sci-fi is already creating quite a buzz. Soon after the poster was unveiled, fans couldn't keep calm and are already curious what the film will be all about.

Fans react to the first poster of Avatar: Fire and Ash

Production house 20th Century took to their Instagram handle and shared the first look from the film, and netizens are already gaga over it. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Watch the film in theatres December 19". With this, the makers have locked the release date in India. The posters were also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "I am very excited". Another user wrote, "Waiting again for Hans Zimmer banger music". "I am waiting", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, the antagonist Varang will be played by the actor Oona Captain. The film's trailer will be shown in cinemas with the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released on July 25.

Avatar: Fire and Ash: Cast, release date, and more

The third installment of the global franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is touted to be one of the biggest Hollywood films in India. Produced and distributed by 20th Century Studios, it is the sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released in 2022.

The sci-fi film is co-produced, co-edited, and directed by James Cameron, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver from a story the trio wrote with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno.

The film will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Jack Champion, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Filip Glejio among others.