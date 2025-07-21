/Is Cheap Thrills singer Sia dating Harry Jowsey? Duo's LA dinner date pictures go viral

Australian singer Sia, who has delivered several hit tracks including Cheap Thrills, Titanium, and Chandelier, among others, has sparked romance rumours after she was spotted with YouTuber Harry Jowsey for a dinner date in Los Angeles recently. The rumoured couple were spotted getting cozy without worrying about onlookers and paps. However, their 21-year age gap romance has raised eyebrows and has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

Fans react to Sia and Harry Jowsey's romance in Los Angeles

The duo were all smiles for the camera and couldn't stop looking at each other while they were spotted outside taking a stroll. For the occasion, Sia was looking pretty in the oversized black blazer with matching flowy skirt, completing the look with pigtails and leopard print boots.

Harry was exuding swag in an olive blazer with matching slacks and a pair of green and white sneakers. Although the duo was looking in love, the internet was not having it and took to social media to give their opinion. One user wrote, "Did she adopt him?". Another user wrote, "Sia is so odd". "Gross", wrote the third user.

All about Sia and Harry Jowsey

Sia is an Australian singer and began her career in the music industry with an acid jazz band named Crisp in the mid-1990s. After the group disbanded in 1997, she released her studio album Only See. After residing in London, she released her second studio album, Healing is Difficult, in 2001 and her third one in 2024, titled Colour the Small One. Sia is the cousin of Australian Christian rock musician Peter Furler.

Sia's notable works include songs- Snowman, Elastic Heart, Unstoppable, Angel By The Wings, Del Mar, Gimme Love, Bird Set Free, Move Your Body, Breathe Me, and I'm Still Here, among others. In 2024, she even collaborated with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh for the song Hass Hass, and it became an instant hit among netizens.

Sia married documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang at her home in Palm Springs, California, in August 2014. The couple divorced in 2016. In 2019, Sia adopted two boys who were aging out of the foster care system. In 2020, she announced that she had become a grandmother when one of her two 19-year-old sons had fathered twins.

In December 2022, she secretly married Dan Bernad, followed by a ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May 2023. She gave birth to their child on 27 March 2024. In March 2025, she separated from Bernad and filed for divorce.