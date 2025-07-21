Coldplay’s Boston concert has been in the news for the last four days and not because of its music but due a viral scandal. During the show’s kiss cam segment, the band’s frontman, Chris Martin, accidentally busted an affair between Andy Cohen, the CEO of Astronomer app, and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The two were seen locked in a hug when the camera panned on them, seconds later the two ducked to hide their face,s even as Martin remarked that they were either shy or having an affair. The viral moment has been dominating the internet ever since, with people reacting with memes and jokes. A new post on social media seems to suggest that the moment was earlier predicted on The Simpsons which has eerily predicted a lot of important world moment in the past.



Did The Simpsons predict the Coldplay concert scandal?

According to reports, in Season 28 of The Simpsons, the "Kiss Kiss" features Homer and Marge appearing on the kiss cam at a baseball game, with Homer initially feeling embarrassed before kissing Marge.



A screenshot showing the two characters in a similar pose went viral soon after the scandal broke out, with many fans claiming that the show had once again predicted a real-life event.



"Is there anything the Simpsons don't know!! Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the Internet did its thing," one post read.

What's the truth about the image?

As the image got circulated widely on the internet, users questioned its authenticity and asked if The Simpsons had actually predicted the viral moment in one of its episodes. Turns out the image was AI-generated and not from the show. It was, in fact, one of the memes that users on X have been circulating as a reacytion to the scandal.

Showrunner of The Simpsons, Al Jean, also dismissed the idea of predictions, saying, "We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck."



Astronomer CEO steps down

Days after his affair came to light and became a talking point all over the world, Andy Byron stepped down from his role as CEO of the Astronomer app. The company stated on LinkedIn, saying that recently, their "standards were not met".

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," the company said.