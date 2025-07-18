/'She knows everything...': Who is mystery woman seen in viral 'kiss cam' video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's video with his company's HR, Kristin Cabot, from Coldplay concert has broken the internet. Andy Byron was caught cheating on his wife and attending the Coldplay concert in Boston with Cabot. As the band’s “kiss cam” captured them, they quickly pulled away and ducked behind to escape the camera. The eagle-eyed netizens spotted another woman beside them - whose reaction to the entire episode has gone viral. Netizens have said that ‘she knows everything’. According to her LinkedIn profile, Alyssa Stoddard joined Astronomer as Sr. Director of People in January 2025.

Who is Alyssa Stoddard?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Alyssa Stoddard joined Astronomer as Senior Director of People in January 2025. While announcing her new role at Astronomer, she wrote on LinkedIn, “I couldn't be more excited to announce that I’ve started my next adventure! I’ve joined Kristin Cabot (Thornby) and the amazing People team at Astronomer, leading People Operations and Strategy! Astronomer is on a mission to deliver the world’s data, and what I’ve experienced so far has been nothing short of inspiring. I’m honored to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see what lies ahead! I also want to give heartfelt thank you to Neo4j and my incredible colleagues for the support, collaboration, and memories that made my time there so special.” She previously worked as Board Member at Little Sparks Project, Human Resources Business Partner at Proofpoint, and People Strategy Manager at ObserveI.

Meanwhile, Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple have two children together. She is an educator at the Bancroft School in Massachusetts and currently serves as the Associate Director of Lower School and the Hope Graham Program Admission. The couple has two children together. After the clip went viral, Megan’s social media platforms were flooded with messages as netizens encouraged and supported her. Soon, she removed “Byron” from her name on various social media profiles. She also deactivated her Facebook account.