/How much could Andy Byron's wife get in divorce settlement after Coldplay concert drama?

Andy Byron, who was caught cheating with his company's HR at a Coldplay concert, has stepped down from his post. After the entire drama unfolded on the internet, his wife - Megan Kerrigan - dropped his last name from her social media accounts. Since then, there are speculations that the wife might head for a divorce, and hence, one question is circulating in everyone's mind - how much money can Byron's wife get in a divorce settlement? If Kerrigan decides to divorce her husband after the cheating scandal, she might end up with a pool of money, as the New York Times reported, citing sources.

Mad money

The state of Massachusetts has a 50/50 marital law. This means that Kerrigan could take home half of her husband's wealth - estimated at around $20 million to $70 million, matrimony and family lawyer Nancy Chemtob, a partner at Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda, told the US newspaper. The state mandates that couples who have been married for over seven years must split any assets they may have built together.

'There's going to be a lot of expenses...'

"It's obviously a long-term relationship," Chemtob said, since the couple shares two children together. "I think the worst thing in this case is the embarrassment factor for the kids," she added.

"The problem here is that now, the kids are embarrassed, the families are embarrassed, and there's going to be a lot of expenses with regard to therapy for the children, getting separate homes, things like that," Chemtob further asserted.

How the drama unfolded?

Andy Byron, now the former Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO), was caught having an extramarital affair with his company's HR during a Coldplay concert in Boston. Byron and Cabot were caught on the kiss cam sharing an intimate moment. The video set the internet on fire, and everyone has been talking about the incident. The video showed the duo enjoying the concert in an intimate pose when the camera zoomed in on them, and they panicked and hid. That's when everyone came to know that both of them were having an extramarital affair. An X user revealed online that Megan dropped her husband's last name from her Facebook profile as netizens came to her support.

“Andy Byron‘s wife has now dropped her married name on Facebook and left comments open on her Facebook! What a class act! Go Megan. Get that divorce lawyer and get the money," wrote the user called Mrs SpaceX.

Kerrigan deleted her Facebook page on Thursday, but screenshots show she removed her married name, Byron, from it earlier in the day. She also deleted her Instagram account.

Who is Megan Kerrigan?