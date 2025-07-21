/Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday sparks dating rumours with model Shruti Chauhan after her heartfelt review for actor

Ahaan Panday made a splashing debut with Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda. Ever since its release in cinemas on July 18, the romantic drama has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics, alongside getting great numbers at the box office. But, apart from his professional life, it seems like the Bollywood newbie is flourishing in personal life as well. Model Shruti Chauhan's lengthy review for Ahaan Panday has grabbed the attention of netizens, and they are curious about what is going on between the duo.

Is Ahaan Panday dating Shruti Chauhan?

Shruti Chauhan took to her Instagram stories and shared a review of Saiyaara. She congratulated the team for the success and lauded Mohit Suri as well as the female lead Aneet Padda and called he breathtaking.

For Ahaan Panday, she wrote, “To the boy who dreamed of his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone!”

She further wrote, "This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy. I love you, I'm proud of you, I'm crying, I'm screaming, and I'm only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you!. The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever". Neither Ahaan Panday nor Shruti Chauhan has made any official statement in regard to the rumours.

As per the Sacnilk report, Saiyaara has performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and has minted Rs 83.25 crore net in India. According to early estimates, on the fourth day, the film so far earned Rs 4.24 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at Rs 87.49 crore. The overall Hindi occupancy is 21.54%.

Who is Shruti Chauhan?

As per reports, Shruti Chauhan is a model who is currently based in Mumbai, but hails from Rajasthan. Apart from modelling, she has also done acting and has featured in Zoya Akhtar's directorial Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 director warns of legal action to makers of Hindi version