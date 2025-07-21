/Can Coldplay be sued? Know whether former Astronomer CEO Byron can take legal action against the band over 'kiss cam' scandal

As former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot found themselves in the middle of a controversy after their video at a Coldplay concert went viral, rumours began circulating about the two, with one suggesting that Byron might pursue legal action against the band Coldplay. A US-based media outlet reached out to two legal experts to discuss whether the former Astronomer CEO can take legal action against Coldplay.

The Mirror US consulted the barristers, Ron Zambrano of West Coast Employment Lawyers in Los Angeles, who argued that Byron's case would be "dead on arrival".

The lawyer added that the CEO "has no grounds to sue them".

While speaking to the outlet, he explained two points, saying, "First, it would immediately be struck down as a restriction on creative speech and Coldplay's ability to be artistic during their performances."

Second, he said that Byron and Cabot waived their right to privacy when they decided to attend a public event, adding that their "public display of affection is on them, not on Coldplay. They just got caught."

The other legal expert, Tea Lovell of the Lovell Firm, argued that Byron has no legal recourse against Coldplay for putting him on the big screen.

"When you are out in public, you have no right to privacy for your actions. People are free to photograph you and video you," Lovell said.

However, she continued to explain, saying that people cannot use the video or photographs to violate their right to publicity in terms of using their image for "commercial purposes or defame you and depict you in a manner that is false or untruthful".

Putting the whole blame on the CEO and the HR head, Lovell said that the fact that the big screen caught them doing something "embarrassing" in public is on him.

The ColdplayGate explained

Last week, an amazing Coldplay night turned into something unimaginable for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, was at the centre stage when the kiss cam game was played on the Gillette Stadium.

In seconds, the camera tilted and was right on Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot. The two are married, but not to each other, which created further chaos and controversy at midnight.

As he realised, Byron immediately dipped from the spot, following which, Cabot also left the frame as they panicked. Martin got the hint and said, “Oh, look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy!."