/Online Betting app case: ED summons Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati and others

Seems like several Tollywood celebrities, including Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati, and Vijay Deverakonda, are now in troubled water after 29 celebrities have reportedly been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of an online betting app scam. Reportedly, these investigations against these celebrities are done on the basis of an FIR of Cyberabad Police.

Who are the celebrities being summoned by ED in the online betting app scam?



As per TOI report, the ED has tightened the investigation and has called many stars for questioning. Rana Daggubati has been asked to appear at the ED office in Hyderabad on July 23, followed by Prakash Raj on July 30, Vijay Deverakonda on August 6, and Lakshmi Manchu on August 13.



Reportedly, Cyberabad Police has begun the investigation after receiving a complaint about the online betting platform. After which, ED took action on it after seeing the evidence of money laundering.

Last week, the ED booked 29 celebrities from the Telugu states for endorsing betting apps. The central agency filed an ECIR against 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

Scrutiny on illegal gambling platforms



Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had issued notices to tech giants Google and Meta as part of its ongoing investigation into online betting app cases, as per reports. Both companies had been summoned today, ie, on July 21, and this development has marked a major escalation in the probe, which has brought several celebrities under the scanner.



The central agency has accused Sundar Pichai-led Google and Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta of actively enabling the promotion of betting apps currently under investigation for serious financial offences, including money laundering and hawala transactions.

