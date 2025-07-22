/Fishy facial! What is a salmon sperm facial? These stars have tried THIS, including Kim Kardashian



When it comes to beauty and skin brightening, humans can try anything good. While in the world of skincare, anything is possible, and we've seen mostly everything - from numerous nutrients from sheep placenta to even using their blood, this list seems to be endless. The new addition in the beauty world is the chat around salmon facial, and did you know that celebrities are also using it? This article explores what the salmon sperm facial is, how it works. Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston, have even talked about salmon sperm facial, and here's what they think about it.



What is salmon sperm facial?



The world of beauty has something fishy, and if you are scared and squeamish by its name, like many would be, it's not the case and does not contain actual sperm. Also known as Salmon DNA facials, it's a new anti-ageing treatment that involves injecting polynucleotides (PN), which are derived from salmon's sperm.



Benefits of Salmon sperm facial?



If reports are to be believed, Salmon DNA is very similar to human DNA in structure, and is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and antioxidants, which help repair damaged skin, improve skin-texture and reduce inflammation, along with anti-ageing.



Which celebrities have tried Salmon Sperm facial?



It has been believed that Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrities who talked about the new trend, and in no time, the world was curious about the beauty treatment the social media star was getting to enhance her beauty. The American star has previously also spoken about getting her infamous Vampire facial. In 2024, Kim talked about the facial during an episode of The Kardashians. Speaking to her mum, Kris Jenner, the star said, “I got a salmon sperm facial with salmon sperm injected into my face,” leaving her mother stunned.



Khloe Kardashian



Kim K is not the only Kardashian to try this facial. Khloe has also talked about salmon sperm facial. During the 20 March 2024 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed, “I do the salmon sperm, but I’m never gonna do whale

sperm.”



Jennifer Aniston



The Friends star is also one of the celebrities who have undergone this treatment. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2024, the actress talked about the viral skincare treatment. “Let me explain to you, it’s not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon,” she said, revealing that the whole process was “unclear.” The Morning Show added that her skin was injected with salmon sperm.



“But don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” Aniston joked.



Miley Cyrus



During her surprise performance at Bemelmans Bar in New York’s The Carlyle Hotel, the rockstar revealed that salmon sperm is the secret behind her shiny skin. “I tried that salmon sperm,” she shared, as per Lifestyle Asia. “Have you heard about that? I tried it,” she said.



The Flowers singer shared her experience, adding, “(Salmon sperm) tastes strange, but my skin looks good.”

She added, “I didn’t mean to drink it. It’s just like a whole mask. I never met the salmon. It came pre-packaged. I don’t even know if it is what it says it is. I don’t know, but I do feel like my skin’s looking good.”