/Best movies based on deadly snakes - Anaconda to Snakes on a Plane

Over the years, Snake-based movies have always gripped the viewers' attention with gripping plots and thrilling twists. Here are some of the best snake-based movies that you should watch.
Directed by David Flores, this action-packed thriller follows an FBI agent who enlists the help of a marine biologist to hunt down a monstrous python that is attacking humans.
The 1997 Hollywood film that became a fan favourite among snake-themed movies. The story follows a National Geographic film crew that ventures into the Amazon jungle to document wildlife. Their journey takes a deadly turn when they encounter an insane hunter obsessed with finding the deadliest snake.
Directed by Noel Nosseck and starring Harry Hamlin and Shannon Sturges, this horror drama is set in a small town where a truck carrying rare, poisonous rattlesnakes crashes. The snakes escape into the wild. Twenty years later, their highly aggressive offspring begin biting local residents, spreading terror in the nearby town.
This horror-thriller tells the story of Maria, a woman cursed with snakes growing inside her body. With only a few days left to live, her only hope is a powerful shaman. She boards a train to find him, but soon, the vipers begin attacking passengers on board.
Directed by Dwight H. Little, this standalone sequel to the 1997 film Anaconda follows a team of researchers on an expedition to a tropical island in search of a rare flower believed to hold the secret to longer human life. Their quest turns deadly when they are stalked by a giant snake.
A chilling thriller that will keep you on edge. Starring Samuel L Jackson and Kenan Thompson, the film follows FBI agent Neville Flynn, who boards a flight with an assassin. Chaos ensues when deadly serpents are released mid-flight, and fight for survival begins.