/OTT releases this week (21-25 July) : What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

A new week brings a fresh set of shows and film releases across various genres. On Netflix, Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, is set to premiere this week. It's an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller featuring Kapoor in a leading role. Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore will also be released this week. On Zee5, the Punjabi comedy show Saunkan Saunkanay will also be released.



Here’s a complete list of shows and movies releasing on OTT platforms this week



Netflix

Mandala Murders

Release date: 25 July



Plot: Set in Charandaspur, a series of murders took place linked to a centuries-old secret society. The investigation is underway, and detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) attempt to solve the mystery and unravel the web of secrets.



Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Hitmakers

Release date: 24 July



Plot: This show is a mix of docuseries and reality. The show brings together some of the best songwriters and producers from around the world who have worked with artists such as Ariana Grande, BTS, John Legend, and more. Synopsis of the show reads,''Creativity and ego collide in this all-access reality series that follows a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music's biggest stars.''



Appearances: Jenna Andrews, Tommy Brown, Trey Campbell, Ferras, Harv, Nova Wav, Ben Johnson, Stephen Kirk, Whitney Phillips, Sevyn Streeter, and more.

Happy Gilmore 2

Release date: 25 July



Plot: Adam Sandler is back with the second season of his much-loved show, which is a sequel to the ‘90s comedy classic. While many details about the second season have not been released, here's what the synopsis suggests,''Happy Gilmore isn't done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler's short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid's dream come true.''



Cast: Adam Sandler, Margaret Qualley, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Sunny Sandler.

Prime Video



Justice On Trial

Release date: July 21



Plot: The courtroom docu-series, which consists of eight episodes, will focus on different famous US cases. The synopsis of the show reads, ''Judge Judy Sheindlin puts the American justice system on trial in a true crime high-stakes courtroom drama, as she and her expert legal team recreate the trials from notorious cases where following the letter of the law did not necessarily feel 'just.” Season 1 spans from the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial to a case in which the convicted killer is currently on Death Row. ‘’

Rangeen

Release date: July 25



Plot: The comedy and drama show starring Vineet Kumar Singh revolves around a man who is shocked after knowing his wife's secret affair. The synopsis of the show reads, ''After discovering his wife's betrayal, a straight-laced husband dives into the hidden world of paid intimacy as a twisted act of revenge. Clueless and out of his depth, he stumbles through misadventures that mix awkward hilarity with raw self-discovery - forcing him to question his notions of love, manhood, and morality.''



Cast: Rajshri Deshpande, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Taaruk Raina.

Jio Hotstar

Sarzameen

Release date: July 25



Plot: Set in the politically charged region of Kashmir, the movie follows Vijay Menon, portrayed by Prithviraj, a dedicated Indian soldier willing to do anything for his country. His wife, played by Kajol, is emotional and anxious about her husband’s safety. Ibrahim Ali Khan plays a young man grappling with his struggles.



Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Zee5

Saunkan Saunkanay

Release date: July 25

Plot: After a stellar theatrical run, the Punjabi drama is set to release on OTT. The movie returns with the same drama and chaos. The story picks up with Nirmal Singh, who is stuck between his two wives, Naseeb Kaur and Kiranjit Kaur and his mother. The twist in the second part is Nirmal's third wife, Monica Bellucci, an Italian woman.

