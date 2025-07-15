Two men jailed over ‘senseless’ destruction of iconic Sycamore Gap Tree

Two men have been sentenced to over four years in prison for cutting down the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in northern England. The act, described by the judge as “senseless vandalism,” sparked national outrage after the beloved landmark was found felled overnight. The tree, a symbol of natural beauty and British heritage, stood near Hadrian’s Wall and was a favorite among hikers and photographers.