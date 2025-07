Katrina Kaif celebrates 42nd birthday with radiant glow

On her 42nd birthday (July 16, 2025), Katrina Kaif shared her timeless beauty routine that combines clean skincare, Gua Sha face sculpting, warm water, celery juice, and minimal makeup days. She also swears by her mother-in-law’s homemade hair oil blend of onion, amla, avocado and coconut oil for lustrous locks